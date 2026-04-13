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Michael Portillo reveals two near-death experiences he encountered in Japan – and the most futuristic thing he found
Hot sand baths, risky sushi, robot carers... Japan delivered no end of thrills and surprises for the railway enthusiast.
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Published: Monday, 13 April 2026 at 5:01 pm
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