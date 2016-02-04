The Serial podcast is finally giving us an update on the case of Adnan Syed
Sarah Koenig is revisiting the case for a few days - and it's still fascinating...
Adnan Syed, the subject of the incredibly popular Serial podcast, is returning to court – and presenter Sarah Koenig will be following the case.
Syed was found guilty in 2000 of the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. He is currently serving a life sentence plus 30 years.
However, this week his lawyer has been granted the opportunity to introduce new evidence in court, as well as present a case for why his murder conviction should be overturned.
As all this begins, the podcast's creator and presenter Sarah Koenig is going back to the case that made Serial a viral hit, analysing with producer Dana Chivvis what's been happening each day.
While the second series of Serial has been interesting in its own way, it's exciting to hear Koenig back on the Syed case for a few days.