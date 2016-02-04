However, this week his lawyer has been granted the opportunity to introduce new evidence in court, as well as present a case for why his murder conviction should be overturned.

As all this begins, the podcast's creator and presenter Sarah Koenig is going back to the case that made Serial a viral hit, analysing with producer Dana Chivvis what's been happening each day.

While the second series of Serial has been interesting in its own way, it's exciting to hear Koenig back on the Syed case for a few days.

