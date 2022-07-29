Looking at the eventual downfall of IsAnyoneUp.com, Moore's revenge porn website, The Most Hated Man on the Internet explores how Moore eventually landed in prison after conspiring with hacker Charlie Evens to steal nude photographs from women's email accounts and publish them on the website.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet has captivated Netflix subscribers with its story of how 'King of Revenge Porn' Hunter Moore was taken down by the FBI, Charlotte Laws and James McGibney after Moore published the nude photographs of many women, including Laws's daughter, on his website without their permission.

Both Moore and Evens went to prison for their crimes – but who is Evens and where is he now? Here's everything you need to know about the hacker.

Who is Charlie Evens?

Charlie Evens, from Studio City in Los Angeles, is a criminal hacker who was charged with computer hacking and identity theft after admitting to stealing explicit images from women's email accounts and selling them to Hunter Moore – the founder of revenge porn website IsAnyoneUp.com.

Those photos would then be published on the site, often along with the victims' social media handles and personal information.

Evens would hack into the social media and email accounts of women for Moore, who would pay him "upwards of $200" a week to steal the photos for IsAnyoneUp.com, according to MyNewsLA.com.

As said in The Most Hated Man on the Internet, Moore and Evens first met when 23-year-old Evens hacked into Moore's account and Moore got in touch with him asking if he'd work for him.

When looking into claims of stolen photographs, FBI agents noticed that whenever Moore and Evens would correspond, shortly afterwards a new photograph would be added to the IsAnyoneUp website.

Once the FBI had a search warrant for Moore's property, they confiscated his phone, computer and electronics to look for emails between him and Charlie Evens. On it, they found enough evidence to show a conspiracy between Evens and Moore starting from 2011.

"We saw a pattern where Charlie would send photos to Hunter for payment, and usually right after, or within a day after, Hunter would send money from either his PayPal account or bank account over to Charlie," attorney Wendy Wu says in the series. "The photos would then appear on Hunter’s website, IsAnyoneUp.com."

FBI agent Jeff Kirkpatrick adds: "In one of the email conversations between Charlie and Hunter, Charlie points out to Hunter that this hacking is illegal but Hunter doesn't seem to care and is undeterred."

Both Evens and Moore were arrested arrested in 2014 with Evens pleading guilty to charges of computer hacking and identity theft.

In November 2015, Evens was sentenced to two years and one month in prison and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine as well as $147.50 in restitution to one of his victims, plus undertake 20 hours of community service, according to The Washington Times.

Where is Charlie Evens now?

Charlie Evens was released from prison in November 2017 after serving his sentence.

In April 2015, he spoke to CNN, saying: "Everyday [I struggle with] what kind of man I want to be and I just do the work.

"I'm telling you all these clichés, but they're clichés for a reason. I talk to my sponsor a lot. How I'm going to make amends to all these women. I've done a couple rough drafts of what I want to say."

