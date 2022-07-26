The Netflix three-parter follows "one mother's mission against the self-styled 'King of Revenge Porn'" after nude photographs of her daughter were posted on his now defunct website, IsAnyoneUp.com.

Netflix has looked at the Tinder Swindler and various fraudsters in Web of Make Believe; but now, the streamer is diving into true crime once again with The Most Hated Man on the Internet – an upcoming series about revenge porn website founder Hunter Moore.

Featuring interviews with those who fought to have their images, which had been shared on the website without their consent, taken down, the series examines how Moore received the title of 'The Most Hated Man on the Internet' and was finally stopped by law enforcement agents.

Here's everything you need to know about Hunter Moore and where he is now ahead of The Most Hated Man on the Internet's release.

Who is Hunter Moore?

Hunter Moore, who was dubbed as 'The Most Hated Man on the Internet' by Rolling Stone, is known for creating revenge porn website Is Anyone Up? and was convicted of aggravated identify theft and the aiding and abetting in unauthorised access of a computer in 2015.

In 2010, Moore founded the website which allowed people to share sexually explicit images of women without their consent, often along with their location and address. Is Anyone Up? was active for 16 months before Moore sold the website to an anti-bullying group in 2012.

The website posted "15 to 30" photographs a day, according to Rolling Stone, leading Facebook to ban Moore for life while PayPal blocked him and Anonymous tried to hack him.

Moore appeared on Anderson Cooper's CNN show in November 2011, where he was confronted by two victims of the site and argued that it was their fault for allowing the pictures to be taken, and that he would take down images when requested despite victims' claims to the contrary, Wired reported.

Charlotte Laws, the mother of a 24-year-old whose topless photos were published on the site after her email and Facebook accounts were hacked, began a two-year investigation into Moore and compiled evidence from over 40 victims for the FBI.

Charlotte Laws in The Most Hated Man on the Internet Netflix

In 2014, Moore was arrested on charges relating to conspiring to hack into victims' email accounts to steal nude photos for his website, with the FBI stating that he was charged in a 15-count indictment alongside Charles Evens – conspiracy, seven counts of unauthorised access to a protected computer to obtain information, and seven counts of aggravated identity theft.

"To obtain more photos to populate the site, Moore allegedly instructed Evens to gain unauthorised access to — in other words, to hack into — victims’ e-mail accounts," the FBI wrote.

"Moore sent payments to Evens in exchange for nude photos obtained unlawfully from the victims’ accounts. Moore then posted the illegally obtained photos on his website without the victims’ consent. The indictment alleges that Evens hacked into e-mail accounts belonging to hundreds of victims."

In 2015, Moore pleaded guilty to identify theft and computer hacking charges, being sentenced to 30 months in prison, a $2,000 fine and $145.70 in restitution.

Where is Hunter Moore now?

Hunter Moore was released from prison in May 2017 and has since withdrawn from public life.

According to Netflix, Moore initially agreed to take part in The Most Hated Man on the Internet but "later declined".

The Most Hated Man on the Internet arrives on Netflix on 27th July. Looking for more to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

