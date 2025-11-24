A second instalment of Missing: Dead or Alive? has been released on Netflix, following officers from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit in South Carolina.

The four-part series follows investigators as they search for people in the immediate aftermath of their disappearances, providing long-awaited answers to family members.

As the series dives into missing persons cases, audiences will see how officers tackle the ins and outs of each investigation and discuss how working on missing and kidnapping cases has impacted their lives.

The first episode follows the officers as they examine the disappearance of Morgan Duncan, which has a devastating outcome for his family members.

Read on to learn more about what happened to Morgan Duncan, as explored in Missing: Dead or Alive? on Netflix.

Who is Morgan Duncan?

Morgan Duncan was a 27-year-old father of two who disappeared from his home in 2023 in South Carolina.

As explored in the Netflix documentary, multiple people described Duncan as a "nice guy" but hadn't heard or seen him in quite some time.

Investigators grew increasingly concerned as Duncan was in need of his medication and it was "unlike" him to disappear.

At the time of his disappearance, Morgan Duncan had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been missing for months.

What happened to Morgan Duncan?

Law enforcement at Richland County Sheriff's Department discovered Morgan Duncan's remains in a woodland area in 2024.

According to investigators, Morgan Duncan was killed over a dispute about drug debt of $300.

Law enforcement uncovered that Duncan was strangled during an argument about money he allegedly owed for drugs.

Witnesses who lived in an apartment building told investigators they saw Eric Greene strangle Duncan.

Missing: Dead or Alive? season 2. Netflix

Who is Eric Greene?

Eric Greene is the man convicted of Morgan Duncan's death and was a local drug dealer in the area of Columbia, South Carolina.

Where is Eric Greene now?

In July 2025, circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman sentenced Greene to 57 years in prison. Greene did not testify but denied the charges made against him.

Greene addressed the court prior to his sentencing and said: "I told my lawyers, I'm like, 'I want to testify.' They told me it wouldn't be a good idea. But now I'm glad that I get to at least speak my peace because I did not do nothing wrong."

Greene is currently serving his sentence in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Missing: Dead or Alive seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix now.

