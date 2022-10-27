This is third instalment to the much-acclaimed docuseries Indian Predator, following on from Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi and Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer on Raja Kolander.

Netflix is adding another true-crime documentary to their library this Friday (28th October), this time looking at the crimes of Akku Yadav in Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom.

So, who was Akku Yadav, and what did he do?

Here's everything we know about the subject of Netflix's Murder in a Courtroom.

Who was Akku Yadav?

Bharat Kalicharan, also known as Akku Yadav, was a notorious gangster and rapist. He carried out heinous crimes in Kasturba Nagar, New Delhi, India.

He grew up in the Kasturba Nagar slum, which is just outside of the Indian central city of Nagpur, Maharashtra and housed a number of criminals and two rival gangs. He lived and did business in this area.

Yadav's first known crime was a gang rape in 1991. Along with his gang, he's known for committing several crimes including rape, murder, home invasion and extortion over a period of 13 years.

According to reports, Yadav raped over 40 women and a number of minors.

After a woman named Usha Narayane resisted Yadav and his gang, a mob is said to have burned down his house, leading him to seek police protection.

On August 13, 2004, several hundred women slashed and stoned Yadav before lynching him to death.

Although all of the women took ownership for the crimes and were detained, they were found not guilty. According to senior police sources, four men carried out the lynching and the women who claimed responsibility were doing it to protect them. None of the women involved supported the police's account.

