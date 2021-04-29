Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle release date: Everything you need to know as presenter travels to Scotland

It’s more than two decades since adventurer and broadcaster Ben Fogle began a love affair with Scotland and its islands, after spending a year marooned on the island of Taransay for the groundbreaking 2000 TV reality series Castaway.

He returns to the Scottish islands he loves for the new BBC documentary series Sacred Islands, embarking on a personal pilgrimage to discover what makes each island special.

From the Western and Northern Isles to the Inner Hebrides, he reveals why these are places of spirituality and sanctuary for him, and for the people who live there.

Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle release date

The new BBC Scotland and BBC One Daytime series was announced on 22nd April, but no release date has been confirmed as yet. Filming takes place this spring.

What is Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle about?

Sacred Islands follows Fogle as he returns to the islands of Scotland he first visited for Castaway, the show that launched his TV career. He will explore the natural beauty, wild places and people of the far-flung places he travels to.

Featuring drone footage depicting the stunning scenery of the Scottish isles, the four episode series is set to explore the community and spirituality of the remote islands, and how each one touches Fogle personally.

The series will premiere on BBC Scotland, followed by BBC One Daytime. BBC Scotland commissioning editor Steve Allen said of the series, “It will give audiences an insight into the profound effect Ben’s 20 year love affair with Scotland’s islands has had on him, and what it is that draws him back.”

What has Ben Fogle said about Sacred Islands?

Fogle has spoken about how Castaway inspired his love of Scotland and the Scottish isles. “Castaway changed me in so many ways,” he said. “I was not the star of Castaway, the island of Taransay was, the Outer Hebrides was, Scotland was.

“I’m still fascinated by Scotland’s islands. The remoteness, the peace, the wonder – I even named my daughter Iona after one. I’m lucky to have been to a lot of places, but to me these islands are the most beautiful on Earth. This is where my roots really are, where I feel spiritually at home. This is my dream series. It’s like a personal pilgrimage.”

Is there a trailer?

There isn’t a trailer yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as one is available to view.

