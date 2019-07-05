Joe Lycett said about taking over presenting duties: “I’m beyond excited to take over the brilliant, charming show that Richard has nurtured. I’m less excited about the number of times I’m going to have to take off my shoes at Birmingham Airport.”

Of course, this won’t be Lycett’s first time on the show – the comedian accompanied Ayoade on a mini-break to Amsterdam in 2017.

During his time on the show, Ayoade explored more than 40 cities with interesting fellow travellers, including Copenhagen (with Noel Fielding), Hong Kong (Jon Hamm), Tenerife (Lena Dunham) and Athens (Dawn French).

Travel Man returns to C4 later 2019