This time, former TV producer Rick Kirkham takes centre stage, having lived with Joe for a period of time to film a reality show, only to find himself exposed to the zookeeper's unpredictable behaviour.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Surviving Joe Exotic.

How to watch Surviving Joe Exotic

Rick Kirkham's Surviving Joe Exotic, also known as The Truth Behind Joe Exotic, aired on US television network Investigation: Discovery and was later made available on subscription service DStv.

Another documentary titled Surviving Joe Exotic has also been produced by Animal Planet using footage the broadcaster shot with the controversial man just four months before his arrest.

The special is set to air on Saturday 25th July (trailer below), but unfortunately Animal Planet is not currently operating a network in the UK, so we're currently awaiting word on where it will become available.

How to watch DStv

DStv is a prominent satellite service in subsaharan Africa, serving 18.9 million subscribers spread across over a dozen countries.

The company has also launched a mobile streaming option named DStv Now, allowing subscribers to watch their favourite programmes on the go.

Unfortunately, the service is only available in the company's principal region, meaning you must be located in one of the following countries to sign up: South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Angola, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, Mauritius, Mozambique, Malawi, Tanzania, Lesotho, Ethiopia, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Swaziland and Botswana.

Who is Tiger King Joe Exotic?

Joe Exotic, also known by his birth name Joseph Maldonado Passage, is a former zoo keeper best known for his shocking rivalry with animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Their feud ended with his conviction on murder-for-hire and animal abuse charges, for which he is currently serving a 22-year jail sentence.

Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix.