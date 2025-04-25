"It's a movie in my head," he says in the documentary as he recalls the crash. "I've watched it as well, [the] in-car footage. I've seen it. I demanded it. I wanted validation for myself. This is why I'm feeling that. This is why I'm so bad."

On why he wanted to see the moment for himself, Freddie explained that this was down to his cricketing days where he would often visualise parts of the game to help him.

He continued: "Because I was injured so many times, I couldn't really practise bowling. So I developed a way of practising in my head. I didn't just see myself bowling, I could feel it, I could smell it. I could feel how it felt, even the ball leaving my hand.

"Problem is, when you relate it to this, even the memories of it are real. To the point where now I'm talking about it and I'm getting a bit jittery and I can feel the pain in this side of my face. It's like a bit of a curse really."

Freddie Flintoff. Disney Plus

Recalling the crash, Flintoff said: "It was a three-wheeler. There's a reinforced windscreen and a bar, which was about half of my back, so I'm exposed. [I was] probably doing about a 40 or 45. They were showing me how to get the car going sideways, and the wheel came up at the front.

"It's a funny thing rolling a car, because there's a point of no return and everything slows down... If you play cricket, with the bat you get point-four seconds to make your mind up where the ball is going and what shot you're going to play. Are you going to move your feet?

"And as it started going over, I looked to the ground and I'd either get hit on the side and I break my neck. And the best chance is [to] go face down."

Following the crash, the motoring show was confirmed to not be returning for the foreseeable future as the broadcaster "decided to rest" the series.

Read more:

The following year, Flintoff reached a reported £9 million compensation settlement with BBC studios – the broadcaster's commercial division – which was not paid using licence fee money (via BBC News).

"BBC Studios has reached an agreement with Freddie that we believe supports his continued rehabilitation, return to work and future plans," the company said at the time. "We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Flintoff is now available to stream on Disney+. Sign up to Disney+ from £4.99 a month or £89.90 for a year.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.