What time is Dynasties on TV?

Dynasties is a five-part series airing on Sundays at 8.30pm on BBC1, beginning Sunday 11th November 2018.

What is the series about?

Unlike many of Attenborough's past programmes, which often take a sweeping look at different species' behavioural patterns, Dynasties employs a much more focussed approach.

Each of the five episodes focuses on a different species — chimpanzee, lion, emperor penguin, tiger and the painted wolf — and family group, with a look at how they're ensuring the survival of their dynasty.

The first episode kicks off with a troop of chimpanzees in Senegal, and an alpha male (appropriately called David) who is struggling to maintain his grip on power.

Is there a trailer?

Yes: watch the BBC trailer for Dynasties below.