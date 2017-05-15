Questions for the remaining leaders can be submitted to ITV via election@itv.com. An editorial panel will then select those that will go through to the debate on the night. The questions will not be seen by the party leaders in advance.

Every leader will get the chance to give an uninterrupted answer to each question, before the debate is opened to a discussion, moderated by ITV News anchor Julie Etchingham.

Advertisement

The ITV Leaders’ Debate is on ITV at 8pm on Thursday 18th May