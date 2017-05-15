Submit your questions for ITV's general election Leaders' Debate
Successful questions will be put to the party leaders live on air
Members of the public who want answers from the UK's top politicians are being given a chance to get them, as ITV invites viewers to submit questions for party leaders ahead of its live televised debate on Thursday.
The Conservatives, Labour, SNP, Liberal Democrats, UKIP, Plaid Cymru and Greens have all been invited, although Tory Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted that she will not take part in TV debates ahead of the general election on 8th June.
Questions for the remaining leaders can be submitted to ITV via election@itv.com. An editorial panel will then select those that will go through to the debate on the night. The questions will not be seen by the party leaders in advance.
Every leader will get the chance to give an uninterrupted answer to each question, before the debate is opened to a discussion, moderated by ITV News anchor Julie Etchingham.
The ITV Leaders’ Debate is on ITV at 8pm on Thursday 18th May