The Queen's address is part of a revised VE Day celebrations programme designed to accommodate coronavirus guidelines. It marks the second time the Queen has addressed the nation whilst on lockdown.

The government had moved the May Bank Holiday from 4th May to 8th May to coincide with the anniversary and allow for celebratory events to happen. Though these events can no longer take place, the celebrations will continue while adhering to lockdown rules.

The day will start with a two-minute silence at 11am to pay tribute to the lives lost during the war.

More like this

The Archbishop of Canterbury will also record a reflection and prayer, while the Prime Minister is set to hold video calls with veterans.

Broadcasters are also airing special programming to mark the event, from BBC One's The Announcement of Victory (which will feature Winston Churchhill's famous victory speech) to ITV's Captain Tom's War, in which centenarian veteran Tom Moore tells his story.

Advertisement

VE Day takes place on 8th May, with the Queen addressing the nation at 9pm – check out what else is on with our TV Guide