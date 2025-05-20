Lorraine and Loose Women's output will be reduced to 30 weeks of the year, down from 52 weeks, as part of the reshuffle. When Lorraine is not on the air, GMB will run from 6am to 10am.

This Morning will continue to be broadcast between 10am and 12:30pm while Loose Women will be in the 12:30pm to 1:30pm slot.

As part of the changes, GMB will be made by a dedicated team within ITV News at ITN, in a move aimed at bringing all of ITV's national news gathering into one hub.

Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women will still be produced by ITV Studios but will be broadcast from a new central London location.

Deadline is reporting that the changes will see ITV make more than 220 redundancies – around half the 450 employees who work across ITV Studios-produced programmes GMB, Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women.

ITV has said that the changes will fund additional investment in drama and sporting events, including the coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of ITV’s Media and Entertainment Division, explained the motivation behind the announced changes.

He said: “Daytime is a really important part of what we do, and these scheduling and production changes will enable us to continue to deliver a schedule providing viewers with the news, debate and discussion they love from the presenters they know and trust as well generating savings which will allow us to reinvest across the programme budget in other genres.

“These changes also allow us to consolidate our news operations and expand our national, international and regional news output and to build upon our proud history of trusted journalism at a time when our viewers need accurate, unbiased news coverage more than ever.”

Lygo added: “I recognise that our plans will have an impact on staff off screen in our Daytime production teams, and we will work with ITV Studios and ITN as they manage these changes to produce the shows differently from next year, and support them through this transition.

“Daytime has been a core element of ITV’s schedule for over 40 years and these changes will set ITV up to continue to bring viewers award winning news, views and discussion as we enter our eighth decade.”

The news comes amid talk that ITV has been entertaining suitors over a potential sale.

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.

