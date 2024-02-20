The presenter, now 83, features in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, where she reflected on her journalism background and the precarious future of the broadcaster where she's spent the majority of her working years.

"Good journalism is as crucial as ever," she said. "Today we live in a world of fake news, vitriolic social media, malevolent conspiracy theorists and bigotry.

"The BBC is often criticised because it has a responsibility to the public who pay for it. Somehow, through a jungle of misreporting, the BBC needs to tread a careful, objective path."

More like this

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But what of the broadcaster's role in shaping the next generation of viewers?

"We viewers need it desperately, but I'm not confident about the BBC's future," she added.

"How do we fund the BBC going forward, to ensure it's available to everyone, and free of government interference? And stays confident enough to fend off the attacks by competitors in the media who are jealous of its place in the public's hearts and minds? Those are vital questions."

The BBC logo. Getty

The BBC has faced plenty of criticism in recent years, with funding frozen and plans to scrap the licence fee by 2027 announced.

Rantzen, who has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, also spoke about her latest campaign – to change the law on assisted dying.

"I'm optimistic about the prospect of that being legalised within ten years because there is now a huge majority of the public in favour of change," she said.

Read the full interview with Esther Rantzen in this week's issue of Radio Times.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.