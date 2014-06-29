Yonderland confirmed for second series
The hit comedy from the stars of Horrible Histories will return to Sky1 next year
Yonderland has been recommissioned by Sky1 for a second series, to air in 2015.
The family comedy, by and with the stars of CBBC's Horrible Histories, will re-commence filming in the autumn for transmission next year.
Series one of the show, which stars Martha Howe-Douglas as a bored housewife who discovers a portal to another realm in her kitchen cupboard, aired last year on Sky1 to ecstatic reviews. Yonderland has been nominated for a 2014 Rose d'Or award in the sitcom category.
The Yonderland writing/acting team - Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond - recently completed filming on Bill, a feature film fictionalising William Shakespeare's "lost years" before he found fame as a playwright. It's released in cinemas in February 2015. Baynton is also working on a second series of The Wrong Mans, the BBC2 comedy thriller he writes and stars in with James Corden.