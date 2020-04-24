Directed by comedian Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer, The Big Sick), the series will follow Dr Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf, played by Rudd, and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz, played by Ferrell.

Inspired by true events, the duo's doctor-patient relationship takes an unhealthy turn as Ike starts to slowly take over Marty's life – he moves into his Hamptons home and usurps Marty of his family business.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The project was announced in February, with Ferrell and Rudd attached but no channel or streaming service committed to it, until now.

More like this

The Apple TV+ series is the first project Ferrell and Rudd will have worked on together since Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in 2013.

Ferrell is best known as the star of blockbusters Elf, Step Brothers and Daddy's Home as well as the Anchorman franchise.

Although Rudd is now the Marvel superhero Ant-Man, he previously appeared in Friends, Clueless, Knocked Up and This is 40.

The Shrink Next Door's airdate has not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.