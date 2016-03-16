Fry will play Antonio, the magazine’s charismatic founder, who hires an adventure reporter (McHale) to oversee the millennials in the title’s digital department.

The creators are hoping the dynamic between Fry and McHale will have a similar frisson to Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey in 30 Rock, reports Deadline.com.

The Great Indoors is Fry’s second pilot for CBS, following 2013’s superhero comedy Super Clyde, which the network eventually passed on.

Though a reasonably familiar face on US television, with roles in Bones and 24: Live Another Day, Fry has a long way to go to match the success of his former comedy partner Hugh Laurie, who became the highest paid actor on US television thanks to his role in House.