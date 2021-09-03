Stath Lets Flats season 3 casts Julia Davis and This Country’s Charlie Cooper

Filming has officially wrapped on BAFTA-winning comedy Stath Lets Flats season three, and Channel 4 has announced several new guest stars.

Comedy actors Charlie Cooper (This Country), Julia Davis (Gavin and Stacey) and David Avery (We Are Lady Parts) will all be joining the third season.

Davis will guest in one episode as Kris, Carole’s belittling and snobbish sister. Meanwhile Avery plays Bambos, Stath’s flash barber cousin; and Cooper plays Gregory, a lettings agent who is “passionately devoted to his wife and runs a rival agency called Live Love Lets”.

Creator and star Jamie Demetriou commented: “Times are the worst they have been in living memory, but fear not, a sitcom about a lettings agency is back for a third series! All the characters (bar a few who had availability issues) are back and saying stuff aaaall over again! Get ready to hear what they say!

“Listen closely and you might even hear a thing or two from some new celebrated guest stars. Did somebody say…. the whole England football team?? No, it’ll be comedy actors!”

Ash Atalla, Managing Director, Roughcut TV, said: “We’re so happy to bring STATH back and welcome the new cast. The audition process was nine months of actually letting flats so we have high hopes for the new series.”

Channel 4 previously renewed the comedy for a third season in the autumn of 2020, following a BAFTA TV winning streak.

Season two of the sitcom won three BAFTA TV Awards: Best Male Actor in a comedy, for lead star Demetriou; Best Writer of a Comedy, also for Demetriou; and the programme itself won the award for Best Scripted Comedy.

