“People have been talking about cancelling us for 22 f****** years,” Parker told Hollywood Reporter. "I don't think we have ever had an 'OK, let's sit down and decide if we are going to keep going'.”

Keep going they will though, with the upcoming 23rd season set to premiere on 25th September.

The new season will see South Park hit a landmark 300th episode in October but there are no plans for a special episode, after episode 200, a special edition, raised huge controversy by joking about the Prophet Muhammad.

Parker credits the show’s on-going success with its decision to avoid Trump-comedy in recent series’, which he believes is currently over-relied on by comics. "It was nice for us," he said. "It was nice to not come in and talk about Donald Trump. And I think it was nice for people to watch and go, 'Oh, yeah, there is still comedy outside of f****** Donald Trump. There is still funny s*** as the world goes on.' And you can get your Trump comedy on so many other shows."

The creative pair have plans beyond South Park too and, ultimately, would love to make a movie. "We think of ourselves as filmmakers,” Stone said. “It's like, everyone is doing TV now. It's like, movies, even though the movie business is all f***** up. And everyone will tell you don't go into movies. We just want to do a movie."

The pair don’t plan to make South Park forever either, as Stone commented: "I am 48. Trey turns 50 this year. So, I will say that I don't think we will be doing this show when we're 60."

Early signs for the new series are good though, with Parker saying that their initial meetings made him “laugh harder than I have in probably six months”.