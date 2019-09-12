From Friday 27th September, the platform will host seasons one and 18 to 21 of the Trey Parker and Matt Stone created comedy, plus “top episodes” – a collection of “critically acclaimed episodes, fan favourites, and others chosen by the creators”.

Although Netflix hasn’t announced exactly which South Park instalments will appear in the “top episodes” compilation, they assured fans on Twitter “there’s plenty!”

The show’s 1999 spin-off movie, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, is available to watch on Netflix UK now.

Don't have Netflix? No worries, Amazon Prime Video recently announced they've added 21 seasons of South Park to their service.

Starting in August 1997, 22 seasons of South Park have now aired, with a 23rd starting in the US later this month.

The acclaimed comedy follows the (often explicit) exploits of four schoolboys – Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny – in the titular Colorado town. Known for its dark humour and profanity, we do not recommend watching it with your gran.

South Park is coming to Netflix UK on 27th September