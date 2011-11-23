Sorry, I've Got No Head axed by BBC
Breakout CBBC hit to make way for "new children's sketch shows"
Acclaimed children's sketch comedy Sorry, I've Got No Head will not return to CBBC for a fourth series, the BBC has confirmed.
The programme's high-quality scripts, production and cast - including established performers such as David Armand, Marcus Brigstocke, Anna Crilly and Mel Giedroyc - had seen it find an audience beyond CBBC's pre-teen target demographic.
Sorry, I've Got No Head debuted in 2008 and aired a third series this year. Repeats of the programme are a staple of CBBC's schedule.
"We won’t be producing another series of Sorry I’ve Got No Head," a BBC spokesperson confirmed. "We’re extremely grateful to the talented team of cast and crew for pushing the boundaries of children’s comedy, but we’re currently exploring options for new children’s sketch shows and hope to be able to make some exciting announcements soon."