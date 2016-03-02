Someone found a How I Met Your Mother gag that we all missed
Does the show really spend this much time making fun of Canada?
Fans of How I Met Your Mother love to recite the show's series running gags. Barney's legen-dary high fives, the gang "eating sandwiches," Robin Sparkles — the list goes on.
One subject that comes up again and again is Canada. Ted, Barney and co spend a lot of time making fun of the country and of Robin for her Canadian heritage.
But we never realised just how long they spent until Imgur user Eclipezz pointed it out with this photo montage, which shows a couple in the background meeting, getting engaged, becoming pregnant, congratulating their son on his graduation and one of them even dying, all while the gang make a long, drawn out joke about Canada...
Now that's a long joke...
