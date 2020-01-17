Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Yes, he was on Game of Thrones. And if you were wondering why Dex seems so familiar it’s because he’s played by Lino Facioli, aka Robin Arryn, aka the little kid who kept trying to throw people out of the Moon Door and drank breast milk until an uncomfortable age.

Featuring most prominently in Thrones' early seasons and picking up a lot of fan attention for his odd sayings (“Make the little man fly!”) and odder still behaviour, Robin then disappeared for a couple of years, only to reappear in the season eight finale looking older, more stylish and sending fans into a tizzy.

Now, he’s back in another high-profile show and – without giving too much away – gets tangled into a bit of a romance himself. It's enough to bring a tear to our eyes...

More like this

Lino Facioli in Sex Education series 2 (Netflix)

The Lord of the Eyrie flying high once more! We'd say more, but we don't want to milk it.

Advertisement

Sex Education is streaming now on Netflix