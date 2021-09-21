Sex Education star speaks out on importance of Maeve and Isaac’s intimate scene

Series three of Sex Education is finally on Netflix, and if you are anything like us you have already binged your way through the series in its entirety.

In a show packed with interesting characters, one of the most memorable is Isaac Goodwin, a disabled character played by actor and wheelchair user George Robinson. Isaac is noteworthy for a number of reasons, not least that his character was revealed to be villainous towards the end of the second series.

Isaac was developed further in series three, and we saw an intimate love scene between him and Maeve (Emma Mackey). Robinson is thrilled that he got the chance to play it, and believes it was a really important moment for the show.

“What makes that scene so beautifully crafted is the way it speaks to how sex isn’t always about the physical stuff, but the intimate act of opening yourself up to one another,” Robinson said to the BBC, adding “that’s really what sex is”.

Isaac is a popular character on the show and many have praised the fact that he is not defined by his disability, indeed he does not act or behave any differently from any other character. “I just show that disabled people are everything,” Robinson says. “We’re fathers, we’re sons, we go through economic problems, we have problems with relationships, we have all of these things. And yes, we are intimate sexual beings just like everyone else.

“The feedback I’ve got from within the disability community is that it’s really refreshing to see someone who is so comfortable within themselves and not questioning their existence.”

All eight episodes of the latest series debuted on 17th September, and much like its former runs the show garnered high praise from fans and critics alike. Our own Sex Education review said there is “very little to complain about when it comes to Sex Education’s third outing and those who loved the first and second seasons will be thrilled with the upcoming episodes, which set the same raunchy tone and tell similarly important stories about adolescent love.”

