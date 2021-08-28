The Radio Times logo
Sean Lock’s 15 Storeys High arrives on iPlayer after his death at the age of 58

The sitcom, which stars Lock alongside Benedict Wong, is available to watch on BBC iPlayer following calls for it to be added to the service.

Following the news that comedian Sean Lock died from cancer aged 58 earlier in this month, the BBC has announced it will make his sitcom 15 Storeys High available on BBC iPlayer.

Channel 4 hosted a dedicated night of programming in tribute to the comedian, which prompted stars including Kathy Burke to call for the BBC to add 15 Storeys High to its on-demand library.

“We’d love to see the absolutely brilliant 15 Storeys High put on the @BBCiPlayer please. We’re not asking for much,” Burke tweeted.

Now, the BBC has added the series to iPlayer, where it is available for fans to enjoy and celebrate Lock’s comedic brilliance.

The sitcom, which had its origins as a radio series in the late ’90s, ran for two seasons from 2002-2004. Set in a South London estate, it starred Lock as sarcastic pessimist Vince and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) as his optimistic flatmate Errol.

Other big names, including Tracy-Ann Oberman, Bill Bailey and Peter Serafinowicz, also appeared as Vince’s long-suffering neighbours and members of the community.

15 Storeys High first aired on BBC Choice, before finding its way to BBC Two and then BBC Three. Despite its unusual scheduling issues, it received critical acclaim, with The Guardian describing as “very much one of a kind: an artistically shot kitchen-sink sitcom that managed to be gutwrenchingly funny and brilliantly imaginative.”

Following the sitcom’s cancellation, Lock went on to become a staple of panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats. After his passing, many of the show’s stars paid tribute on social media, including host Jimmy Carr, who tweeted: “Brutal news about Sean Lock today. I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now – laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much.”

15 Storeys High is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the best TV shows on BBC iPlayer. You can also plan your viewing with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news. 

