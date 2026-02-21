The Scrubs revival is getting plenty of attention at the moment, and we’re pleased to report that two more beloved cast members are due to return to Sacred Heart Hospital.

In the long-awaited batch of new episodes, we already know that Zach Braff (JD), Donald Faison (Turk), Sarah Chalke (Elliot), Judy Reyes (Carla) and John C McGinley (Dr Cox) are coming back for more laughs - and, presumably, the usual dose of heartbreaking storylines, too.

And now, we can confirm that two more original cast members will be in the Scrubs revival as well.

Neill Flynn, who plays The Janitor, will appear in the new season of Scrubs, the TV trade publication Deadline has revealed.

Fans had been worried by the Janitor’s absence from the trailers, which caused some doubt and confusion over his return, making this very good news indeed. It’s nice to know that Cox won’t be the only one tormenting JD this season.

Christa Miller, who plays Jordan Sullivan, was also confirmed in the same article to be coming back in the Scrubs revival. Jordan, as Cox’s ex-wife and sometime love interest to JD, is sure to throw the cat amongst the pigeons too. It can’t all be happy times for JD, can it?

Fans of Shrinking, which comes from the same creator as Scrubs (Bill Lawrence), have seen plenty of Flynn and Miller lately, as they both have memorable roles in the Apple TV+ comedy. We’re glad they found the time to make it over to the Scrubs set, too.

Fans of the original Scrubs run, who want to see all the major players return, can now focus their attention on getting Ken Jenkins in the cast. Can someone page Dr Bob Kelso, please? He’s the only key character yet to be confirmed for a comeback!

Interestingly, Deadline’s article has also confirmed a couple of new faces that we can expect to see as guest stars in the Scrubs revival.

Rachel Bilson (The O.C.) will play Charlie, who’s described as “a beautiful and elusive visitor at Sacred Heart.”

Andy Ridings (All My Children) is playing Wes, “a pilot who delivers transplant organs”.

And Lisa Gilroy (Shrinking) is playing Lily, “an angelic-looking harp player who plays in the lobby of the hospital.”

If you need us, we’ll be staring up to the sky and daydreaming about the new episodes.

Scrubs season 10 is coming to Disney+ on Thursday 26 February 2026.

