❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Apple TV drama Shrinking shows that, yes, older people have sex lives too
At 83, Harrison Ford brings effortless sex appeal to Shrinking – and the show leans into it.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 11 February 2026 at 11:41 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad