Scissor Seven season 4 release date rumours: Cast, trailer and latest news

Three seasons of animated action-comedy Scissor Seven have already been released, with the international hit following the adventures of Seven, an amnesiac hairdresser who aspires to be an assassin… despite not being very good at it.

Advertisement

The show has won acclaim from fans and critics alike for its amusing take on a dark theme, with Seven’s misadventures and bungled assassination attempts providing plenty of comic relief to a tale of feuding factions and assassination assignments.

The big question now is whether the scissor-wielding fan favourite will get a season four – here’s everything you need to know.

Scissor Seven season 4 release date

Sadly a fourth season of Scissor Seven has not yet officially been confirmed. While Netflix distributes the show internationally, Scissor Seven airs first in China on Bilibili, Tencent Video, Youku, iQIYI, and Sohu Video – so a renewal will depend largely on its domestic reception.

However given the show’s popularity both in its native China and abroad, it is highly likely the action anime will return for a fourth outing.

Season three ended on a cliffhanger after all – and going by an interview with director He Xiaofeng the show may go well beyond four seasons, after he told WeChat that the series was “a 20-year-long-term operation IP” that he plans to end with season 10.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

However, even if Scissor Seven is renewed for a fourth season, there is likely to be a bit of a wait. Traditionally the show is not released on Netflix until sometime after the Chinese airing, with at least an eighteen-month gap between seasons.

Going by this timeline Scissor Seven could air in China in mid-late 2022, with an international Netflix release in 2023.

However, season three ended with a title card confirming that a Scissor Seven film was in production for release in 2022. This may well push back production on season four somewhat – so it’s entirely possible that season four will premiere as late as 2024!

Scissor Seven season 4 cast

Aspiring assassin Seven himself is played by comedian and actor Ronny Chieng in the English dub of the show. Chieng has starred in the likes of Godzilla vs. Kong and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and has been a correspondent on The Daily Show since 2015.

Genshin Impact voice actor Jas Patrick is also likely to return as blue chicken best friend Dai Bo, while American Dad’s Jill Bartlett completes the squad as flying chicken Xiao Fei.

Jennie Kwan (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf), Karen Huie (Ghost of Tsushima) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (The Bold and the Beautiful) are also likely to reprise their roles of Thirteen, Chairman Jiang and Mad Bark respectively.

Scissor Seven season 4 trailer

Scissor Seven season four hasn’t even been announced yet – so there won’t be a trailer for some time. We’ll update this page as soon as one is released, but for now enjoy the hilariously offbeat and action-packed trailer for season three.

Scissor Seven season 4 spoilers

Unlike Japanese anime, there is no manga for Scissor Seven to adapt, making spoilers and potential plot points very hard to come across.

Season four’s storyline will very much depend on what happens in the upcoming 2022 film – but with the movie widely rumoured to be a prequel, the fourth instalment may well pick up from the events of season three.

Season three ended on a cliffhanger, with Seven suffering from the effects of black ice poison which was slowly erasing even more of his memories.

Season four will likely then focus on the fallout of Seven’s poisoning – unless he can make a miraculous recovery, the wannabe assassin could lose all his memories of his friends on Chicken Farm.

Even if Seven does make it out with his memories unscathed, it’s clear that Manjusaka and Shimen are out to get him and Thirteen – so there is likely to be another attack in the near future.

Either way, there’s sure to be more of Scissor Seven’s unique humour, as everyone’s favourite poorly-skilled hairdresser-turned-assassin attempts to make a name for himself.

Advertisement

Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or read our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.