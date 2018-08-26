Matafeo, who is of Samoan and Scottish-Croatian heritage, penned a critically acclaimed show about her love life and dating and was dubbed the "voice of Millennials" for her efforts.

Steve Coogan (who claimed the same title in 1992, when the awards were known as The Perriers) presented Matafeo with her award and she later shared her delight on Twitter.

"I am completely overwhelmed to win this award," Matafeo wrote. "Far out. Awesome actually."

She wasn't the only winner on the night, though. Irishman Ciarán Dowd took home the award for Best Newcomer for his one-man show, Don Rodolfo.