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Rosie Jones reveals how having her benefits cut led to acclaimed drug-dealer comedy Pushers
The comedian is nominated for a Bafta at the upcoming Television Awards – and she spoke to Radio Times for our latest issue.
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Published: Monday, 4 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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