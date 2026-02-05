❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Peppa Pig's little brother George diagnosed as deaf in special emotional episode
The world of Peppa Pig is tackling an important issue.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 5 February 2026 at 5:04 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad