Party Down confirmed to return for six new episodes with original cast members

The much-rumoured revival of sitcom Party Down is now official, with six new episodes green-lit.

Advertisement

Original cast members Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally will all return for the new season, RadioTimes.com can reveal.

Scott will also serve as executive producer on the revival alongside original series creators Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd, Dan Theride and John Enbom (with Enbom also serving as showrunner).

Party Down originally aired two seasons of 10 episodes each on STARZ between 2009 and 2010 – following a catering team in Los Angeles who hope to make it big in Hollywood, each episode was built around a different catering event for the Party Down crew. The original show received strong reviews and has gone on to earn a cult following.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ.

“The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

The Party Down revival is expected to go into production in 2022, with the first two seasons still available via the STARZPLAY app.

News of a potential revival first broke in March of this year, with Deadline reporting that the project was in development at STARZ.

Advertisement

Find something to watch now with our TV Guide.