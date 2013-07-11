"I went home later that night and my wife said, 'How was your day, honey?' and I was like, 'I just masturbated for Jodie Foster...'"

Biggs stars alongside Taylor Schilling in the new Netflix series, based on the memoirs of Piper Kerman who spent fifteen months in prison for money laundering and drug trafficking in 2004. Her experiences are given a comic twist by Schilling who plays Piper Chapman - a high-flying Brooklynite with a soap business who is handed a twelve month sentence following her decade-old dealings with former lesbian partner and drug-runner Alex.

While she serves her time, her doting fiancé Larry (played by Biggs) awaits her release on the outside - but how will he feel when he finds out her ex-girlfriend has been sent to the same prison?

RadioTimes.com caught up with Biggs and Danielle Brooks who plays Piper's fellow inmate Taystee for a chat about finding comedy behind bars, acting out awkward scenes and how they'd handle a spell in prison...

Orange is the New Black is available to watch on Netflix from Thursday 11 July

