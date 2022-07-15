Only Fools and Horses musical adds Les Dennis to cast as Grandad

Inspired by the beloved TV show of the same name, the musical has extended its acclaimed run at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket, which will now end 7th January 2023 . Tickets are on sale here .

Comedian and actor Les Dennis will join the cast of West End show Only Fools and Horses: The Musical, playing the loveable role of Grandad from 3rd October 2022 .

In the original BBC series, Lennard Pearce originated the role of Grandad, before his death in 1984 and his on-screen replacement by Uncle Albert (Buster Merryfield).

Les Dennis said: "I am so excited to be playing Grandad in Only Fools and Horses: The Musical. Like everyone else, I would tune in weekly to watch the hilarious exploits of the Trotters and would laugh and cry in equal measure. It was both funny and touching.

"Jim Sullivan and Paul Whitehouse have written a wonderful show that beautifully recreates that feel-good era of British comedy. I can’t wait to join the hugely talented cast and be a part of it. Lovely jubbly!"

The official synopsis for the musical reads: "Join the Trotter family as they take a trip back to 1989, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham."

There are "musical contributions from Chas n Dave, the beloved theme tune as you’ve never heard it before and an array of brand-new songs full of character and cockney charm."

The original cast of Only Fools And Horses

Earlier this year, Only Fools and Horses was named the most loved BBC television series of all-time, in an exhaustive vote decided by a panel of industry experts and the general public.

The survey was conducted by The One Show to kick off its BBC 100 celebrations, with long-running sci-fi drama Doctor Who coming close behind in the number two spot.

Only Fools and Horses is available to stream on BritBox. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

