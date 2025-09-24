The images have been released alongside the news that the series will launch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2026, with Sophie Willan, Jon Pointing and Paul Kaye also set to star.

The series, which was filmed and is set in and around Manchester, also incorporates animation elements throughout, although we have yet to see what these will look like.

Lauren Patel as Kacey, Pearce Quigley as Michael Sleep and Mackenzie Crook as Gordon in Small Prophets. Vishal Sharma/BBC

The synopsis for the series says: "We meet eccentric Michael Sleep (Quigley) whose darling partner Clea disappeared seven years ago.

"Since then, Sleep has lived a very ordinary life. He eats Shreddies, works in a DIY store, visits his dad Brian (Palin), and hopes for Clea to return.

Sir Michael Palin as Brian in Small Prophets. Matt Squire/BBC

"One day Brian shares an old recipe involving rainwater, horse manure and more than a little alchemy. With recipe in hand, Sleep sets out (albeit with some scepticism) to create Homunculi - magical prophesying spirits that can predict the future.

"Sleep gets help from young work mate Kacey (Patel), an unlikely friendship that blossoms partly, but not wholly, through their mutual dislike of store manager Gordon (Crook).

"Their friendship adds to the frustration and intrigue of his nosy neighbours (Willan and Pointing) who are obsessed with trying to find out what the hell is going on in the garden shed.

"Meanwhile, Roy (Kaye), Clea’s brother has fallen on hard times. In desperation he has come back into Michael’s life to claim back the family home, convinced that his sister will never return."

Pearce Quigley as Michael Sleep and Lauren Patel as Kacey in Small Prophets. Matt Squire/BBC

Crook is known for his roles in series including The Office and Detectorists, the latter of which he also wrote and directed, while co-starring alongside Toby Jones.

Small Prophets will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in early 2026.

