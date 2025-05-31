She was nominated for multiple Emmy's for her role in M*A*S*H, starring in nearly every episode of the show, which ran from 1972 until 1983.

The M*A*S*H finale, which featured Swit's 'Hot Lips', made history as the most-watched episode of TV to date when it aired in '83, drawing a staggering 106 million viewers in the US.

Swit was born Loretta Jane Szwed in Passaic, New Jersey, in 1937, going on to study drama.

She starred in Off Broadway productions throughout the '60s.

Her TV debut came in 1969 in an episode of Hawaii Five-O and she went on to have numerous TV and film roles, including The Bold Ones and the Mission: Impossible TV series.

It was her portrayal of Margaret Houlihan in M*A*S*H, though, which brought her fame and made her a global star.

Alongside her screen roles, she continued to have a career on stage.

Swit was also nominated for four Golden Globes over the course of her career.

M*A*S*H actor Alan Alda, who played 'Hawkeye' Pierce, led tributes to Swit with a heartfelt post on X.

He wrote: "Loretta was a supremely talented actor. She deserved all her 10 Emmy nominations and her 2 wins. But more than acting her part, she created it.

"She worked hard in showing the writing staff how they could turn the character from a one joke sexist stereotype into a real person -- with real feelings and ambitions. We celebrated the day the script came out listing her character not as Hot Lips, but as Margaret. Loretta made the most of her time here."

Mike Farrell, who played Captain B.J. Hunnicutt in the hit sitcom, shared a picture of Swit on Instagram in tribute.