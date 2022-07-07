Joe Wilkinson and Katherine Ryan to host new Channel 4 travel show

Joe and Katherine’s Bargain Holidays will see the duo embark on a "relentless pursuit of bargainous getaways" both in the UK and abroad.

Comedians Joe Wilkinson and Katherine Ryan are set to front a brand new Channel 4 travel series, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

Each of the six episodes will showcase a different type of cut-price holiday, including the ultimate couple’s retreat, a girls’ weekend, and a family seaside stay – all on a shoe-string budget.

In each episode, Joe and Katherine will visit undiscovered resorts and review the best value-for-money restaurants and activities in their chosen destination, as well as finding the best tips, tricks, and hacks to complete the ultimate bargain-packed itinerary.

"If pushed on it, I’d have to say my three favourite words are: ‘bargain’, ‘holiday’ and ‘voucher’ (and ‘large vacuumed packed portable food bags…’)," said Wilkinson.

"This series gets under the skin of all three. We’re going to uncover the biggest bargain holidays in the world and we’re going to have some fun doing it! (And some tears, I well up at the drop of a hat).”

Ryan added: “Three of my favourite words are: ‘cocktails’, ‘Maldives’ and ‘helicopter’. This series is really going to test my friendship with Joe.”

Meanwhile, Deborah Dunnett, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said of the new series: "Who doesn’t love to save money? Or to go on holiday? I can’t wait to see Joe and Katherine deep-dive into the travel bargain basement.”

And Dan Baldwin, the managing director of production company Hungry Bear Media, added: "The world cannot have enough laughter…or bargains. Watch out for the best tips, advice and genuine money-saving tricks to have the most brilliant holidays on a budget, guided by two great friends and two masterful comedians, Joe and Katherine."

