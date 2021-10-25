Friends star James Michael Tyler has died at the age of 59.

The actor, who was best known for playing Gunther in NBC’s long-running sitcom, passed away on Sunday morning after suffering with advanced prostate cancer.

Tyler’s manager wrote in a statement: “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh Friend)… but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband. If you met him once you made a friend for life.

“Wanting to help as many people as possible, he bravely shared his story and became a campaigner for those with a prostate to get a… blood test as early as 40-years-old.”

A number of Tyler’s Friends co-stars paid tribute to him following the news of his death, with Jennifer Aniston sharing a scene between her character Rachel and Gunther on Instagram alongside the caption: “Friends would not have been the same without you.

“Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed,” she added.

While Courtney Cox, who starred as Monica, wrote in an Instagram post: “The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest in peace James.”

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey on Friends, added to the tributes by writing: “We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend.”

While Lisa Kudrow, who starred as Phoebe, also wrote: “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all.”

Tyler appeared in 148 episodes of Friends over its 10 year run, and went on to appear in episodes of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Scrubs and Episodes, reuniting with his Friends co-star Matt LeBlanc.

The actor, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, appeared in the recent Friends: The Reunion via Zoom back in May, saying: “It was the most memorable 10 years of my life, honestly.

“I could not have imagined just a better experience. All these guys were fantastic and just a joy to work with. It felt very, very special.”