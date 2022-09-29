In a trailer exclusive to RadioTimes.com , viewers can get a first glimpse at the comedy's central best pals Charlie (Sex Education's Tanya Reynolds) and Becca (Ghosts' Melissa Saint), and they're as chaotic and awkward as you'd expect from Popper.

Channel 4 comedy I Hate You is the brain child of Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper, and it's gloriously wild.

The pair are in their mid-20s and share a flat, half of which is messy (Charlie's half), and the other is spotless (Becca's half). Their love-hate friendship is at the core of the series.

Tanya Reynolds and Melissa Saint in Channel 4's I Hate You Channel 4/Natalie Seery

Channel 4 said of the series: "It’s about the one friend you can say anything to and do anything with: the idiotic in-jokes, and the laughing till you almost puke, as well as the insane bickering and late-night shouting matches."

Take a look at a sneak peek below:

‌As teased by the trailer, the first season will see the pair begin dating (much) older guys, deal with a landlord who keeps a fly as his pet, and consistently get on each other's nerves.

Tanya Reynolds and Melissa Saint in Channel 4's I Hate You Channel 4/Natalie Seery

Can't wait to dig in? The comedy is currently available to watch in full on All 4 ahead of its premiere on Channel 4 next month.

I Hate You airs on Channel 4 from 13th October at 10pm and all episodes are available on All 4 now. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

