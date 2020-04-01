The video was set in 1996, with the two characters reporting from an "underground bunker" that they had set up in an airing cupboard following orders to stay indoors from "the authorities" — or their "mammies", as Orla puts it.

Rather than being a global pandemic that forces them to remain housebound, it is the political situation in Northern Ireland, with rioting occurring in the streets of Derry.

But the results are similar — with the pair forced to look for alternative means of entertainment given their inability to go outside, and Orla particularly fixated on eating Coco Pops.

More like this

The short clip contains much of the same humour that has made the sitcom such a huge hit with audiences and critics, with the pair squabbling and making references to the rest of the family, who are apparently upstairs watching Family Fortunes.

The clip went down a storm with fans on social media, with one viewer writing "First time I've laughed this week" and another tweeting "Can we get this as the official government message?"

Derry Girls has run for two critically acclaimed series, which are both currently available to stream on All4, while a third has already been commissioned and is expected to air later in 2020.

Advertisement

Looking for more suggestions on what to watch during lockdown? Our TV Guide has all the latest programming updates.