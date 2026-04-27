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British TV icon David Jason reveals why he almost didn't get cast as Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses
Fifty years after Open All Hours welcomed its first customer, the star is back behind the counter one last time.
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Published: Monday, 27 April 2026 at 5:01 pm
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