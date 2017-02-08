The pair explained how they approached the star to play the role of Rob's ghastly Mum, after being dazzled by her brilliant speech when they watched her give a lifetime achievement award to Graham Norton at an awards ceremony for Attitude magazine.

“Luckily she was in the market for playing Rob’s awful mother,” said Horgan. “We didn’t have her for very long in the first series and the second series. She flew in and did her bit over a day or two and, of course, we wanted to get to know her better.

"We idolised her but just didn't really have a chance to, and then in series three we wrote this bigger, chunkier part for her in episode six and got to spend time with her," added Horgan.

"She was part of the gang and we really feel very privileged and honoured. She was funny all the time and incredibly witty company and loved saying a**holey things to everyone but also was just a kind, lovely, supportive person."

Channel 4’s head of comedy Phil Clark added, “She appears in some emotionally powerful scenes and we hope you will agree that it is a fitting tribute to her."

Catastrophe series 3 will start on Channel 4 on Tuesday 28 February at 10pm