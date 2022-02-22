Rowdy Cat’s goal? To get to a priceless painting in a museum.

Cat Burglar is Netflix ’s new animated special with a twist: you, the viewer, have to answer trivia-like questions at intervals so that the show’s hero – a criminal named Rowdy Cat – can sneak past security dog Peanut.

And if you don’t answer the quiz questions correctly, then you can expect Rowdy Cat to be punished with grisly cartoonish violence.

Coming to our screens courtesy of show creator Charlie Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror’s choose-your-own-adventure story Bandersnatch, the one-off animated special harks back to the glory days of cartoons – think Tom and Jerry, Top Cat and Looney Toons.

With dozens of storyline detours and cartoonish scrapes aplenty in store for the burglar, here’s everything you need to know about Cat Burglar.

Cat Burglar release date

Cat Burglar (Netflix)

Cat Burglar premiered on Netflix on 22nd February 2022, meaning it's available to watch right now on the streaming service.

According to Netflix, Cat Burglar has “an average runtime of 15 minutes,” and “over an hour and a half of animation to explore”.

What's more, fans can watch Cat Burglar multiple times and unlock previously unseen sequences of Rowdy trying to get the better of Peanut.

Cat Burglar cast

Comedian and voice actor James Adomian stars as Rowdy the Cat Burglar.

He’s joined by Alan Lee as Peanut the Security Pup, and Trevor Devall who stars as the Museum Director.

The show is penned by writer Mike Hollingsworth (Bojack Horseman) and James Bowman.

Is there a trailer for Cat Burglar?

Yes, a trailer has been released for Netflix’s Cat Burglar, giving fans a taste of the cartoonish scrapes in store for the Burglar. Watch below:

