Nixon reprised the role of Miranda Hobbes for the Sex and the City reboot, which picks up 17 years after the original series came to a close. The premiere saw Noth's character Big suddenly die after a heart attack, leaving Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) to cope with her grief.

Cynthia Nixon has spoken out about removing Chris Noth from the And Just Like That finale following allegations of sexual assault.

Noth was reportedly set to reprise the role for a fantasy sequence to be aired in the finale, but it has since been cut in the wake of multiple women accusing him of sexual assault. Noth has strongly denied the allegations.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Nixon said: "We were very lucky that those changes were able to be made and I think we are very proud of our show.”

She added: “We just wanted, you know, people to not be distracted or already feel, certainly with the death of Willie Garson [who plays Stanford on the show], such a painful thing and already [something] viewers had to contend with. We didn’t want them to be distracted from the fictional characters.”

As well as addressing Noth being cut from the finale, Nixon discussed the potential for another season.

“You know, it’s my job to say 'that doesn’t seem right for my character'. But in terms of the amazing writers, we have [been] dreaming things up," she offered. "They know much better than I do.”

Following the accusations last month, Noth was subsequently dropped by his talent agency and let go from CBS drama The Equalizer.

In a statement denying the allegations, Noth said: "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual."

For information and support on the issues raised in this article, visit womensaid.org.uk, or alternatively, contact the Freephone 24 National Domestic Abuse Helpline (0800 2000 247), run by Refuge, or nationaldahelpline.org.uk.