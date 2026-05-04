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Amandaland star Lucy Punch reveals future hopes for acclaimed Motherland spin-off
Punch – as well as co-star Philippa Dunne and co-creator Holly Walsh – spoke to Radio Times ahead of the upcoming Baftas.
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Published: Monday, 4 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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