BAFTA nominated drama Sugar Rush, which follows a teenage lesbian living in 21st century Britain, has been added to the service already and it will be joined by award-winning sitcom PhoneShop on November 8th.

Meanwhile, cult comedy classic Freaks and Geeks – which launched the careers of its creator Judd Appatow and stars James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel – will be available to binge from November 15th.

Other boxsets coming to the platform in November include sitcom Anger Management and VICE Video series Danny’s House – which features rapper and songwriter Danny Brown.

Two of Channel 4’s biggest hits have also made their way back to All4 this month for their latest series – including First Dates and the second series of The End of the F***ing World.

And November also sees the return of Channel 4’s annual Indian film season, with highlights this year including Bollywood buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding and Satyakam, a moving drama from the late 1960s set in the build-up to India’s independence.

All 4 is available on the All 4 app, across Channel 4 owned and operated platforms including iOS and Android devices, on big screens such as Amazon Fire TV, Freeview Play and Samsung TVs, as well as games consoles and online at Channel4.com.