Other public figures set to make an appearance include Jeremy Corbyn, Danny Dyer, Zayn Malik, Bear Grylls and US presidential nominees Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump (who will have a cat nestled in his famous hair).

The show puts a surreal twist on current affairs through puppetry, animation and the impressionist talents of Jon Culshaw, Debra Stephenson, Lewis Macleod and Simon Greenall.

Existing characters include Theresa May, The Queen and Simon Cowell.