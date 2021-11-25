How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is upon us!

And that means it’s time for our favourite holiday tradition – watching Charlie Brown and the beloved Peanuts gang.

The animated special, which follows Charlie, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang as they host the most chaotic Thanksgiving dinner ever, premiered on CBS in 1973, and has been a staple on TV ever since.

Mark Bracco, vice president of alternative series and specials, recently told the Los Angeles Times that animated specials such as A Charlie Brown Christmas have remained so popular because they “resonate with viewers”.

“The kids that watched them a generation ago are now watching them with their own kids. Today’s parents have made the Charlie Brown specials a part of their own holiday traditions,” he explained.

Read on for all the information about how to watch Snoopy, Charlie and the rest of the Peanuts gang in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this year.

Where can I watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving?

The Peanuts specials, including A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, are available now for streaming on Apple TV+.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is the third holiday special in the Peanuts series, following A Charlie Brown Christmas, which aired in 1965, and It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, which came to our screens in 1966.

When will A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving air?

The rights to all three titles in the Peanuts series were acquired by Apple TV+ in October 2020 and were scheduled to exclusively stream there, but this was thrown into disarray when PBS partnered with Apple to bring the series back to live TV the following month.

“Peanuts fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang on their holiday adventures as Apple and PBS team up for special, ad free broadcasts of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Apple explained in a press release at the time. “This gives all kids (and kids at heart) another way to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang on their holiday adventures.”

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving aired on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday 21st November 2021 at 7.30pm.

“We are delighted to bring the joy of these holiday classics to families across the country, in partnership with our member stations,” Paula Kerger, President and CEO of PBS said in a statement ahead of its air date. “During these challenging times, public television continues to be a free and easily accessible source of comfort, inspiration and education for millions of Americans.”

In addition, PBS will also air A Charlie Brown Christmas next month.

Viewers can tune into the classic on Sunday 19th December at 7.30pm, according to PBS.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is available to watch now on Apple TV+. Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.