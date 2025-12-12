Channel 4 has announced a change to the scheduling of its special night of programming on Friday 12th December in support of Stand Up to Cancer.

Cancer Clinic: Live, which had been scheduled to air at 8pm, has been pushed back slightly and will now be broadcast at 8:10pm.

This is to make way for a pre-recorded message from the King about his experience of cancer, which is set to air at 8pm.

Presented by Davina McCall, Cancer Clinic: Live is a live broadcast from a cancer clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, following patients through crucial moments of their cancer journey.

Meanwhile, the King’s message will emphasise the importance of screening checks to help early diagnosis, and will see Charles reflect on his own recovery journey.

There have been no official updates about the King’s health for a while, but back in May during a royal visit to Bradford, a local florist Safeena Khan enquired about his wellbeing, to which the King responded: "I’d like to think I’m on the better side (of my cancer journey)".

Stand Up to Cancer, a joint campaign run by Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK, features a week-long series of fundraising events and celebrity challenges to try and raise awareness around the importance of cancer screening checks, as well as to generate support for those with cancer and their families, before culminating in a night of live comedy and entertainment on Channel 4 on Friday evening.

As well as McCall’s live show and the King’s pre-recorded message, highlights from the evening will include special editions of The Last Leg and Celebrity Gogglebox.

A star-studded line-up has been assembled for the latter, with celebrity pairings set to include David and Georgia Tennant, Celebrity Traitors co-stars Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed, Josh Hartnett and his wife Tamsin Egerton, and Oscar winner Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton.

To find out more about Stand Up to Cancer and how you can get involved or make a donation, visit its official website.

Cancer Clinic: Live for Stand up to Cancer airs on Friday 12th December at 8.10pm on Channel 4.

